Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Super Micro Computer (BIT:1SMCI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Super Micro Computer (BIT:1SMCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is €41.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of €13.59 to a high of €68.74. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of €33.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 10.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SMCI is 0.14%, an increase of 35.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.45% to 340,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,538K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 89.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,633K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 90.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,388K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,847K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 37.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,693K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMCI by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 8,867K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.