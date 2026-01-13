Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Sunrun (RUN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 13, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of Sunrun (NasdaqGS:RUN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.31% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $22.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.31% from its latest reported closing price of $18.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 3,057MM, an increase of 31.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.17%, an increase of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 283,794K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,609K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 13,409K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 91.35% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,542K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing an increase of 84.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 682.26% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 8,257K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 132.42% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 7,440K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 55.71% over the last quarter.

