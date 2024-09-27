Raymond James Initiates Coverage of INmune Bio (INMB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of INmune Bio (NasdaqCM:INMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.07% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for INmune Bio is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 296.07% from its latest reported closing price of $5.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for INmune Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in INmune Bio. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMB is 0.07%, an increase of 846.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.79% to 4,601K shares. The put/call ratio of INMB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cvi Holdings holds 596K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

Praetorian PR holds 485K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 47.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 29.62% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 228K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

INmune Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

