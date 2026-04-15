Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of Eagle Bancorp (NasdaqCM:EGBN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp is $28.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp is 376MM, an increase of 8,310.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is an decrease of 242 owner(s) or 56.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.08%, an increase of 68.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.19% to 23,660K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 7.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,940K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,010K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 760K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 95.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 2,020.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 687K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 45.66% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 641K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.