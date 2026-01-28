Raymond James Financial Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $562 million or $2.79 per share, compared to $599 million or $2.86 per share last year.

Net revenues were $3.74 billion, up 6% from $3.54 billion last year.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $577 million or $2.86 per share, compared to $614 million or $2.93 per share.

