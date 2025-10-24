Rath AG Expects EBIT To Decline In FY25

(RTTNews) - RATH Aktiengesellschaft (RAT.VI) Friday announced that it expects a decline in earnings before interest and taxes or the EBIT for the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year.

The primary cause of the downturn is a sharp decline in revenue brought on by sluggish market demand, suspended customer orders, and increased price competition, which led to the termination of multiple contracts.

The company started a comprehensive cost reduction program earlier this year to combat these issues, and the results should start to show in the second half of 2025. Rath expects to report a negative EBIT of about 2 million euros for the year in spite of these steps.

RAT.VI closed Thursday's trading at 23.00 euros on the Vienna stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.