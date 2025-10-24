Markets

Rath AG Expects EBIT To Decline In FY25

October 24, 2025 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RATH Aktiengesellschaft (RAT.VI) Friday announced that it expects a decline in earnings before interest and taxes or the EBIT for the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year.

The primary cause of the downturn is a sharp decline in revenue brought on by sluggish market demand, suspended customer orders, and increased price competition, which led to the termination of multiple contracts.

The company started a comprehensive cost reduction program earlier this year to combat these issues, and the results should start to show in the second half of 2025. Rath expects to report a negative EBIT of about 2 million euros for the year in spite of these steps.

RAT.VI closed Thursday's trading at 23.00 euros on the Vienna stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.