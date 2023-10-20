A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

"box of Girl Scout cookies price up from $5 to $6 this season; can't blame them given restart of US student loan payments, end of subsidized childcare, home & auto loan costs at 20-year highs (30-year mortgage rate at 8%) and TV streaming services raising prices."

-Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show, BofA

| Powell Says Fed ‘Proceeding Carefully,’ Leaves Door Open to Hike | Jerome Powell Signals Fed Will Extend Interest-Rate Pause - WSJ

*POWELL:

evidence is that policy is not 'too tight' right now

right now the risk is still high inflation

fed has to let rise in yields play out, watch it

| rate hike odds collapse

| BofA's Indicator hitting Extreme Bearish territory...

| "Amid high macro volatility, early Q3 results have failed to lift the mood in equities. EPS beats are running above average, but stock price reaction has been tilted to the downside, with misses punished." -Barclays, Emmanuel Cau

| "They're back. We refer to the global investors once known as the bond vigilantes, who demanded higher Treasury bond yields from the late 1970s through the 1990s whenever inflation fears popped up, and as a result disciplined U.S. policy makers."

-The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, May 2009

| #QualityMatters

-Piper Sandler's Michael Kantrowitz

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + TYields + Dollar LOWER / Oil HIGHER

| Powell remarks = well balanced | equities = volatility + irregular volumes today? = largest volume of October expirations on record | Bitcoin = to post biggest weekly gain in about four months

| Next week:

-global flash PMIs on Tuesday will be among the key highlights.

-preliminary US Q3 GDP report + personal income and spending data.

-ECB decision on Thursday

-corporate earnings: focus on Big Tech firms + major oil + healthcare companies.

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.2% Nasdaq -0.3% R2K -0.3% Cdn TSX -0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.9% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.926%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,978, WTI +1%, $90; Brent +1%, $93, Bitcoin $29,598

| THEMES: yields marching higher | stubborn moderate inflation a risk (CPI +PPI >expected) | where is oil going with geopolitical risks building? | Fedspeak turning dovish | Rising Federal Deficit | Optimism around upcoming Q3 earnings season | Q3 Bank earnings better than expected – will this earnings season be better than expected?

2) Leading-index declines still point to downturn | "much of the weakness is concentrated in sentiment-based data, giving reason to believe the deteriorating signal may be overstated" -Oxford Economics

3) Notable flows:

"Money market funds outflows of $109bn this week, reversed most of the inflows seen since September. In the Fixed income space, US treasuries continue to see strong inflows"

-Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Top Issuer in $250 Billion ESG Bond Market Faces Trigger Event -YahooF

-Enel SpA, which has close to $11 billion in SLBs that may be affected, is “highly unlikely” to meet an end of 2023 carbon-emissions goal after changes to European energy policy resulted in the delayed phaseout of coal plants, according to the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute. The development would release an estimated $27 million of additional annual interest costs for the Italian energy company, AFII said.

South Korea’s $733 Billion Fund Says It Overstated Sustainable Assets -BNN

-South Korea’s $733 billion national pension fund admitted it’s been overstating the amount of money it invests in socially responsible assets, adding pressure on the world’s third-largest fund to improve its record on sustainability.

-The National Pension Service was called out by lawmaker Han Jeoung-ae, who said the fund assumes that all outsourced investments are socially responsible as long as the external asset managers adopt stewardship codes and guidelines, regardless of whether the investments are actually in socially responsible companies.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

