Rate-Hedged ETF (RISR) Hit a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF RISR is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 26.3% from its 52-week low price of $31.22/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

RISR in Focus

The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide diversification benefits and helps to manage risk from interest rate volatility, while generating current income under a wide range of interest rate environments. The product charges 113 bps in annual fees (See: all Mortgage-Backed Security ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The interest rates in the United States have been on the higher side lately. Due to tariff-driven inflation risks, the Fed is expected to act less-dovish this year. Overall, fears of China's treasury selling, inflation risks, a less-dovish Fed & basis trade unwind hit bond market lately. As a result, this ETF (which is used to fight rising rates) has hit a 52-week high yesterday.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF RISR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 7.95, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.