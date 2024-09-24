News & Insights

Personal Finance

Rate Cuts Should Shift Annuity Allocation

September 24, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Rate Cuts Should Shift Annuity Allocation

Variable annuities aren't as directly affected by interest rate cuts because their performance is tied to market-based investments, not interest rate fluctuations. When rates drop, however, investors may shift toward variable annuities to seek higher returns, since fixed-rate products offer lower payouts in a declining rate environment. 

 

This shift happens because variable annuities can capitalize on market growth, unlike fixed options that are more constrained by interest rates. Despite the potential for higher returns, variable annuities are often complex, costly, and come with greater risks. 

 

With interest rates recently being high, many investors favored fixed annuities, but lower rates could make variable products more attractive again. Ultimately, investors need to weigh the risks and rewards carefully before deciding.

Finsum: It’s important to also think about how interest rates affect the underlying products of annuities; this gives true insight into the viability of those products.

  • annuities
  • variable annuities
  • rates

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.