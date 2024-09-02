Rate Cuts Potential Trigger Income ETF Inflows

Investors are increasingly flocking to US government bond ETFs as anticipation grows for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. BlackRock's TLT, the largest ETF for long-dated Treasury bonds, saw nearly $4 billion in inflows from early August through Monday, marking one of its highest monthly inflows since inception.

This surge indicates a resurgence in bond interest following a period of weak returns and significant outflows in 2022. As economic slowdowns push investors towards safer fixed-income options, bond yields have dropped in response to the Fed’s potential rate reductions.

Retail and institutional investors alike are rediscovering bonds, with $12.2 billion flowing into US sovereign bond ETFs in August alone. The overall bond market's revival is evident, with taxable bond funds and ETFs attracting over $280 billion in the first seven months of the year, surpassing the total inflows for 2023.

Finsum: Holding bonds as interest rates fall and their prices rise sems to be one of the classic strategies that we haven’t been able to leverage on this scale in a long time.

