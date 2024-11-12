News & Insights

Raspberry Pi and SECO Forge Strategic Partnership

November 12, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Raspberry PI Holdings plc (GB:RPI) has released an update.

Raspberry Pi Holdings PLC has announced a strategic partnership with SECO S.p.A to launch a new Human-Machine Interface solution based on the upcoming Compute Module 5. This collaboration aims to enhance Raspberry Pi’s presence in the industrial market by combining SECO’s IoT expertise with Raspberry Pi’s computing capabilities, offering innovative solutions for industrial applications. The partnership is expected to drive growth and innovation in the industrial IoT space by leveraging the strengths of both companies.

