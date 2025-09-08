Rapport Therapeutics: Phase 2a Trial Of RAP-219 Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) announced that the Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in long episodes. In the trial, RAP-219 also showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in clinical seizures compared with baseline.

Rapport plans to hold an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 and plans to initiate pivotal trials in the third quarter of 2026. The company expects to present additional efficacy analyses and 8-week follow-up results in 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.