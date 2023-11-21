Rapid7 (RPD) Unveils AI-Based Cloud Anomaly Detection Solution

Rapid7 RPD has rolled out its groundbreaking threat detection solution for public cloud environments. The artificial intelligence (AI)-based Cloud Anomaly Detection solution is designed to sift through false alerts from active threats, allowing organizations to identify genuine threats without wasting valuable time and resources.

In the face of dynamic threats, adaptability becomes crucial. The AI-enabled solution is built to continuously analyze the behavior of entities interacting within the cloud environment. This continual study enables it to discern potential threats from harmless elements. Upon detection, the platform initially responds autonomously before involving the investigation teams. The company has enhanced this solution by consolidating threat detection and mitigation tools into a single and more effective platform.

Rapid7 is launching fresh solutions, such as the introduction of the Executive Risk View solution and improvements to its Managed Detection and Response Service. Additionally, the company has broadened its InsightOps portfolio by incorporating advanced antivirus, forensics and incident response features. In its SecOps offerings, RPD is witnessing growth in cloud-based risk agreements, with an increasing count of customers making long-term commitments.

The company is continuously focusing on expanding its portfolio through partnerships and acquisitions. In February 2023, Rapid7 teamed up with the University of South Florida to establish a cyber threat intelligence laboratory. It also acquired Minerva Labs, Ltd., a prominent provider of anti-evasion and ransomware prevention technology. Additionally, the company has technology partners that include industry leaders like IBM, Microsoft, Splunk, Atlassian, CyberArk and Amazon Web Services.

Rapid7’s strong customer traction and product offerings are driving its top and bottom-line results. In the last reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, the company’s total revenues increased 14% year over year, while adjusted EPS jumped 257%.

Currently, Rapid7 carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of RPD have gained 54.2% year to date.

