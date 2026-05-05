Rapid7 (RPD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rapid7 (RPD) reported $209.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +19.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Annualized recurring revenue : $832.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $829.94 billion.

: $832.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $829.94 billion. Number of customers : 11,629 compared to the 11,499 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11,629 compared to the 11,499 average estimate based on two analysts. ARR per customer : $71,600.00 compared to the $71,818.75 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $71,600.00 compared to the $71,818.75 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Professional services : $5.64 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

: $5.64 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenue- Product subscriptions : $204.05 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $202.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $204.05 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $202.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services : $0.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $0.79 million.

: $0.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $0.79 million. Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Product subscriptions: $150.69 million compared to the $150.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Rapid7 here>>>

Shares of Rapid7 have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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