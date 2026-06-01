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Rapid7 Names Wael Mohamed CEO As Corey Thomas Transitions To Exec. Charmain

June 01, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rapid7, Inc. (RPD), a cybersecurity company, Monday announced that it has appointed board member Wael Mohamed as the Chief Executive Officer of the firm and current CEO Corey Thomas will become Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Mohamed brings 30 years of cybersecurity and operational transformation experience and was the founder of f Global Forward Capital, a cybersecurity-focused investment firm. Previously, he was the CEO of Forescout.

Further, the cybersecurity company confirmed its outlook for the second quarter and continues to expect Adjusted earnings of $0.33 to $0.36 per share and revenue between $207 and $209 million. For the fiscal 2027, the company continues to surmise Adjusted earnings of $1.52 to $1.60 per share and revenue $836 and $842 million.

In pre-market activity, RPD shares were trading at $8.75, up 4.44% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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