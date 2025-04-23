Rapid7 Launches Intelligence Hub to Enhance Threat Intelligence and Response for Security Teams

Rapid7 launched Intelligence Hub, a threat intelligence solution aimed at enhancing security teams' detection and response capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Rapid7 has launched Intelligence Hub, an integrated threat intelligence solution aimed at improving the efficiency of security teams in detecting and responding to threats amidst overwhelming data. Surveyed security analysts have reported significant increases in security alerts and tools, highlighting the need for streamlined intelligence. Intelligence Hub addresses critical issues like siloed data, lack of context, and prioritization of threats by providing curated, high-fidelity intelligence that integrates directly within existing workflows. This solution utilizes unique data sources, including Rapid7's proprietary research and honeypot data, to minimize false positives and support automated responses. Additionally, it offers contextualized insights tailored to specific industries and vulnerabilities, facilitating effective remediation and resource allocation. Rapid7 will showcase Intelligence Hub at the RSA Conference from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

Potential Positives

Launch of Intelligence Hub addresses significant challenges faced by security teams, including data overload and ineffective threat prioritization.

Unique features include high-fidelity intelligence sourced from Rapid7’s honeypot data and proprietary research, enhancing the reliability of threat information.

Integration with existing Command Platform tools allows security teams to streamline their workflows and accelerate response times.

Targeted approach to threat intelligence based on industry and geographic relevance supports effective resource allocation and proactive remediation.

Potential Negatives

Despite the launch of Intelligence Hub, the press release highlights ongoing industry challenges, such as significant data overload and alert fatigue experienced by security teams, indicating that existing solutions may not fully resolve critical issues.

The reference to customer challenges with threat intelligence solutions, such as cost and false positives, suggests that even with the new offering, Rapid7 may not adequately address these prevalent concerns in the market.

The reliance on proprietary data from Rapid7, such as honeypot data and research, raises potential questions about the comprehensiveness and independence of the intelligence provided, which may lead to skepticism about its overall effectiveness.

FAQ

What is Intelligence Hub by Rapid7?

Intelligence Hub is an integrated threat intelligence solution designed to provide actionable insights for security teams to enhance detection and response.

How does Intelligence Hub address data overload?

It curates relevant threat intelligence, minimizing false positives and focusing on the most impactful indicators to help analysts prioritize threats effectively.

What unique data sources does Intelligence Hub utilize?

It leverages proprietary data from Rapid7's honeypots, open source communities, and expert research to deliver high-fidelity intelligence to users.

How does Intelligence Hub integrate with existing tools?

Intelligence Hub integrates seamlessly with the Rapid7 Command Platform, providing actionable intelligence directly within existing security workflows.

Where can I see Intelligence Hub in action?

Rapid7 will showcase Intelligence Hub live at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

Full Release



BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rapid7





(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the launch of Intelligence Hub, an integrated threat intelligence solution designed to provide security teams with meaningful context and actionable insights for accelerated detection and response.





Data overload is a major problem for security teams; two-thirds of SOC analysts responding to a recent





survey





said the number of security alerts they receive had “significantly increased” in the last three years. In addition, 70% said the number of security tools they work with had “significantly increased.”





Intelligence Hub addresses several key challenges faced by security teams, including siloed intelligence platforms, lack of context, and the inability to prioritize threats effectively. Rapid7 Labs expertly curates the data delivered through Intelligence Hub, which includes sources that are unique to Rapid7 such as the company’s honeypot data and proprietary research. Low-prevalence, high-impact indicators are rigorously verified to minimize false positives and enable automated responses. The intelligence is then delivered directly within the





Rapid7 Command Platform





, bringing high-fidelity, curated intelligence into the security analyst’s workflow. This approach prioritizes data that can be trusted, ensuring security teams can focus on the threats that matter most.





“Security organizations are drowning in noise, making timely responses to threats nearly impossible,” said Raj Samani, chief scientist at Rapid7. “Intelligence Hub addresses this challenge by focusing on curated intelligence, providing only the most relevant and verified indicators to enable rapid and effective action.”





In addition to curated intelligence, Intelligence Hub provides contextualized information that empowers security teams to prioritize threats based on their specific industry, geography, and vulnerabilities, as well as the tactics and techniques of threat actors along with a clearly defined methodology for attribution. This allows for targeted remediation and effective resource allocation.







Key Benefits of Intelligence Hub:











Integrates seamlessly with workflows:



Delivers actionable intelligence directly within customers’ existing Command Platform tools—such as Rapid7’s next-gen SIEM, InsightIDR—eliminating context switching and accelerating response.



Delivers actionable intelligence directly within customers’ existing Command Platform tools—such as Rapid7’s next-gen SIEM, InsightIDR—eliminating context switching and accelerating response.





Cuts through the noise:



Surfaces only the most relevant threats based on active attacker campaigns, industry targeting, and exploitability.



Surfaces only the most relevant threats based on active attacker campaigns, industry targeting, and exploitability.





Delivers high-fidelity intelligence:



Unifies global threat intelligence expertly curated by Rapid7 Labs researchers from ingestion sources that include data from Rapid7 honeypots, open source communities, and proprietary Labs research.



Unifies global threat intelligence expertly curated by Rapid7 Labs researchers from ingestion sources that include data from Rapid7 honeypots, open source communities, and proprietary Labs research.





Provides meaningful context:



Prioritizes relevant threats based on sector, geography, and vulnerability exploitation for proactive response.







“In IDC’s October 2024





survey





of U.S. organizations, the top three challenges with threat intelligence solutions were cost (42.2%), false positives and alert fatigue (40.0%), and data quality and reliability (39.7%),” said Monika Soltysik, senior research manager at IDC. “Solution providers that are proactively addressing these challenges, like Rapid7, are making it easier for their customers to understand and secure their attack surface.”





To learn more about Intelligence Hub,





click here





. Rapid7 will also be demonstrating Intelligence Hub live at





RSA Conference





in San Francisco, April 28 - May 1.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision.





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







Rapid7 Media Relations







Stacey Holleran





Sr. Manager, Global Communications





press@rapid7.com





(857) 216-7804







Rapid7 Investor Contact







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277



