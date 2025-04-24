Rapid7 Launches Custom Managed Detection & Response Service for Enterprise Environments

Rapid7 launched Managed Detection & Response for Enterprise, offering customizable security solutions for complex digital environments.

Rapid7, Inc. has launched a new service called Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for Enterprise, aimed at enhancing threat detection and response for complex enterprise environments that operate across diverse digital platforms. This service addresses the limitations of standard MDR offerings by providing customizable and flexible solutions tailored to the specific needs of large organizations, ensuring comprehensive protection from potential threats. Key features include custom event source integration, tailored detections based on specific organizational contexts, extended threat monitoring, and collaborative engagement models with internal teams, all designed to improve visibility and reduce response times. Rapid7's CPO, Craig Adams, emphasized the need for modern security teams to adapt to evolving threats with robust detection and response strategies. For more details, interested parties are encouraged to visit Rapid7's website or attend the RSA Conference.

Potential Positives

Rapid7 has introduced a fully managed and customizable Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service for complex enterprise environments, addressing the unique demands of modern organizations.

The new MDR for Enterprise improves visibility and operational efficiency by integrating proprietary systems and tailoring detection logic to specific organizational needs, thereby reducing risks.

This service enhances collaboration between Rapid7’s Security Operations Center (SOC) and client teams, streamlining communication and accelerating incident response times.

The launch positions Rapid7 as a leader in the MDR market, providing a competitive edge by meeting the evolving needs of large security teams facing complex threat landscapes.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may highlight a need for tailored solutions in large enterprises, implying that previous standard offerings were inadequate and could indicate past shortcomings in the company's services.

There is a suggestion that organizations are increasingly facing challenges with visibility and operational friction, which reflects the evolving complexity of cybersecurity threats and may raise concerns about Rapid7's ability to keep pace with these changes.

The emphasis on transforming security operations processes might indicate that some current operational practices are lacking efficiency or effectiveness, potentially undermining customer confidence in existing services.

FAQ

What is Rapid7's Managed Detection & Response for Enterprise?

It is a fully managed and customizable detection and response service tailored for complex enterprise environments.

What features does MDR for Enterprise offer?

The service includes custom event source integration, tailored detections, and continuous threat monitoring across diverse systems.

How does MDR for Enterprise enhance security operations?

It provides deep customization, collaborative delivery, and 24/7 protection, improving visibility and operational efficiency.

What distinguishes MDR for Enterprise from standard MDR services?

MDR for Enterprise offers enhanced customization and flexibility to address unique risks and operational workflows of large organizations.

Where can I learn more about MDR for Enterprise?

More information is available on Rapid7's website or at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1.

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the launch of





Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for Enterprise





, a fully managed and customizable detection and response service designed to meet the unique demands of complex, distributed enterprise environments.





Modern enterprises operate across





sprawling





digital environments spanning cloud, on-premises, legacy systems, and proprietary applications. For some organizations, standard MDR services can fall short in these environments, leaving visibility gaps and creating operational friction. MDR for Enterprise fills that gap, combining meaningful customization and flexibility, collaborative delivery, and deeply tailored detection engineering with full-service 24x7 protection from Rapid7’s global SOC.





A powerful expansion of Rapid7’s leading MDR offering, MDR for Enterprise is built on continuous collaboration between the Rapid7 SOC and internal teams within organizations. This new service capability combines Rapid7 MDR’s proven ability to layer deep, native visibility across endpoint, network, identities, and third-party alert streams with custom coverage that is specially tailored to each enterprise’s unique environment. By optimizing the organization-specific telemetry with 24/7 detection coverage and monitoring, Rapid7 stands ready to transform organizations’ security operations processes.





“Today, large security teams demand more than a standard approach to detection and response. They’re looking for the confidence to move faster, respond smarter, and defend deeper,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “With MDR for Enterprise, we’re delivering broad visibility and coverage with the deep customization and operational partnership.”





“The ability to integrate proprietary systems, leverage internal detections, and align directly with operational workflows is becoming essential. Organizations that are shifting to this style of partnership model, like Rapid7’s MDR for Enterprise, are doing so to keep pace with evolving threats and continually distributed infrastructure,” said Craig Robinson, research vice president, security services, IDC.





Additional





capabilities





include:









Custom Event Source Integration



: Proprietary, vertical-specific, and legacy systems are fully integrated into the MDR workflow, providing comprehensive situational awareness, reduced dwell time, and greater return on existing security investments.



: Proprietary, vertical-specific, and legacy systems are fully integrated into the MDR workflow, providing comprehensive situational awareness, reduced dwell time, and greater return on existing security investments.





Customized Detections



: Detection logic tailored to an organization’s specific tools, telemetry, and risk profile. ensures complete visibility across unique environments and reduces risk from previously unmonitored systems.



: Detection logic tailored to an organization’s specific tools, telemetry, and risk profile. ensures complete visibility across unique environments and reduces risk from previously unmonitored systems.





Tailored Threat Monitoring



: Continuous monitoring is extended to in-house and non-standard systems, enabling earlier detection of attacker behaviors through correlation across endpoint, cloud, network, and user layers.



: Continuous monitoring is extended to in-house and non-standard systems, enabling earlier detection of attacker behaviors through correlation across endpoint, cloud, network, and user layers.





Engagement Model & Collaboration



: Rapid7’s SOC establishes shared workflows and response protocols with internal teams to eliminate handoffs, streamline communication, and accelerate incident response.







To learn more about MDR for Enterprise, visit





https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr/enterprise/





or meet us at





RSA Conference





in San Francisco, April 28 - May 1.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







