Rapid7 Introduces Active Patching: A New Automated Solution for Proactive Vulnerability Management

Rapid7 launched Active Patching, an automated remediation solution within Exposure Command, enhancing security and vulnerability management for organizations.

Rapid7, Inc. has announced the launch of Active Patching, an automated patching and remediation solution integrated into its Exposure Command platform, designed to enhance security for IT teams. As cyber threats from zero-day vulnerabilities surge, conventional patching methods often fall short. Active Patching addresses this by automating risk remediation and providing real-time visibility into which systems need patches. It is powered by Automox's technology and facilitates efficient risk reduction by allowing automated actions across multiple assets. With its comprehensive coverage for various operating systems, the solution not only identifies vulnerabilities but also enables teams to proactively manage them. Rapid7 aims to streamline the remediation process, allowing faster action and greater compliance.

Launch of Active Patching enhances Rapid7's Exposure Command solution, offering fully automated risk remediation capabilities.

The integration of Automox's technology allows for proactive vulnerability management, enabling faster response times for security and IT teams.

Active Patching provides continuous visibility into system vulnerabilities, significantly improving operational efficiency by automating remediation processes across multiple assets.

The partnership with Automox strengthens Rapid7's market position by delivering a comprehensive security solution that simplifies and accelerates patching for organizations.

Despite announcing a new solution, the press release does not provide specific details on any potential limitations or shortcomings of the Active Patching tool, which could lead to skepticism about its effectiveness compared to existing solutions.

The reliance on Automox for technology integration could raise concerns about Rapid7's dependency on a third-party vendor for a critical component of their new offering.

While emphasizing the importance of automated solutions, the press release does not address how organizations currently using traditional patching methods will transition to this new system, potentially alienating existing customers who may be hesitant to change.

What is Active Patching from Rapid7?

Active Patching is an automated solution integrated into Exposure Command for proactive vulnerability remediation and risk mitigation.

How does Active Patching improve security?

It automates patching processes, providing real-time visibility and enables teams to quickly remediate vulnerabilities or apply compensating controls.

What types of devices does Active Patching support?

Active Patching supports Linux, MacOS, Windows operating systems, and their third-party software for comprehensive patching coverage.

How does Active Patching utilize threat intelligence?

It combines contextual insights, dynamic risk scores, and actionable threat intelligence to ensure confident risk remediation for critical assets.

How can I learn more about Rapid7's offerings?

Visit Rapid7’s website or request a demo to gain further insights on their Command Platform and Active Patching solution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Receive $RPD Data Alerts

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,



Rapid7, Inc.



(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, announced the release of Active Patching, a fully automated patching and remediation solution integrated into Rapid7’s





Exposure Command





solution. Powered by





Automox





, Active Patching empowers security and IT teams to proactively mitigate risk across vulnerable assets.





The pace at which attackers exploit zero-day vulnerabilities and misconfigurations continues to





accelerate





. At the same time, traditional patching methods often leave critical





gaps





due to delays, complexity, and limited coverage. Active Patching within Exposure Command addresses this challenge by automating risk remediation and providing continuous, real-time visibility into which systems require patches and which have no available fixes.





Powered by Automox’s Autonomous Endpoint Management platform, this new solution provides security and IT teams with another powerful way to prioritize effectively and accelerate response times with Exposure Command. The result is a proactive and compliant security posture that addresses vulnerabilities head-on.





“The visibility and context Exposure Command delivers is unmatched. It’s not just about seeing where you're vulnerable, it's about knowing exactly what to do next,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “We’ve built a platform that doesn’t just highlight risk, it contextualizes it. Active Patching is another way that Rapid7’s Command Platform turns insights into action, enabling teams to automatically remediate vulnerabilities or apply compensating controls in real time, even when a patch doesn’t exist. That’s the difference between reactively managing vulnerabilities and proactively eliminating exposures.”





Active Patching augments Exposure Command’s complete attack surface visibility, native and third-party vulnerability management, and enriched threat intelligence with automated patching and remediation capabilities from Automox, providing organizations the following:









Impact-driven, scalable mitigation:



Efficiently reduce risk and eliminate manual process by automating remediation actions across multiple assets at once.



Efficiently reduce risk and eliminate manual process by automating remediation actions across multiple assets at once.





Threat intelligence embedded into every finding:



Remediate risks automatically and with confidence by knowing which vulnerabilities impact mission-critical assets by combining contextual insights, dynamic risk scores, and actionable threat intelligence from Rapid7 Labs.



Remediate risks automatically and with confidence by knowing which vulnerabilities impact mission-critical assets by combining contextual insights, dynamic risk scores, and actionable threat intelligence from Rapid7 Labs.





Actionable risk acceptance:



Protect assets without known fixes via an expansive array of pre-built virtual patching templates that can help automatically configure endpoints and prevent attacks targeting unpatched systems.



Protect assets without known fixes via an expansive array of pre-built virtual patching templates that can help automatically configure endpoints and prevent attacks targeting unpatched systems.





Automated remediation workflows:



Leverage hundreds of out-of-box actions to automate risk remediation, drive compliance, and respond to vulnerabilities faster.



Leverage hundreds of out-of-box actions to automate risk remediation, drive compliance, and respond to vulnerabilities faster.





Closed-loop vulnerability management:



Continuously view the status of all deployed patches to establish trust that vulnerabilities have been properly mitigated.



Continuously view the status of all deployed patches to establish trust that vulnerabilities have been properly mitigated.





Unmatched patching and configuration coverage



: Automate fixes across almost any device, including Linux, MacOS, and Windows operating systems and their third-party software.







“Modern security demands more than just knowing where you’re exposed—it requires the ability to take action, fast. Our partnership with Rapid7 brings that capability to life,” said Jason Kikta, CISO and senior vice president of product at Automox. “By embedding our patch and configuration automation technology into Exposure Command, we’re enabling customers to go from identification to remediation in a matter of minutes, dramatically reducing risk while eliminating manual overhead.”





To learn more about Rapid7’s Command Platform or to request a demo, visit





https://www.rapid7.com/products/command/request-demo/





.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







Rapid7 Media Relations







Alice Randall





Director, Global Communications





press@rapid7.com





(857) 216-7804







Rapid7 Investor Contact







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277











About Automox











Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.





Learn more at





www.automox.com





, connect with the





Automox Community





, or connect with us on





X





,





Threads





,





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





Reddit





, or





Instagram





.





© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.







Press Contact







Landon Miles









press@automox.com









(405) 819-0604



