Rapid7 Integrates Agentic AI Workflows into Next-Gen SIEM and XDR Platform to Enhance MDR Investigations

Rapid7 integrates agentic AI workflows into its SIEM and XDR platform, enhancing threat investigation speed and accuracy.

Rapid7, Inc. announced the integration of agentic AI workflows into its next-generation SIEM and XDR platform, enhancing the threat investigation process in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) environments. This new AI technology autonomously handles investigative tasks with the expertise of a SOC analyst at accelerated speeds, allowing security analysts to focus on deeper analysis and faster resolution of security issues. Agentic AI workflows are designed to improve security posture by providing scalable investigations with high accuracy in alert triage, significantly saving SOC resources. Rapid7 emphasizes a human-centric approach to AI that ensures transparency and strategic decision-making, which is essential as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated. The implementation aims to optimize security operations, enabling analysts to confront AI-enabled attacks effectively.

Potential Positives

Rapid7 has integrated agentic AI workflows into its SIEM and XDR platform, promising a fundamental change in threat investigation processes, which could enhance their competitive edge in the cybersecurity market.

The AI has demonstrated a 99.93% accuracy in closing benign alerts and saves over 200 SOC hours per week, indicating substantial operational efficiency improvements for customers.

This new technology allows analysts to focus on more complex tasks, potentially maximizing the impact of their strategic decisions and improving overall service quality.

The press release highlights Rapid7’s commitment to transparency and human-centric AI, aligning with industry demands for accountable AI performance in cybersecurity solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement heavily relies on the implementation of AI technology, which may raise concerns about over-reliance on automation in critical security operations, potentially leading to vulnerabilities if the AI systems fail or are insufficiently monitored.

The press release does not provide specific examples of successful outcomes or metrics from past implementations of agentic AI, which could lead to skepticism about the effectiveness of the new technology in real-world scenarios.

The complexity of AI integration amidst increasing alert volumes may overwhelm existing security teams, risking burnout or ineffective responses if proper training and resources are not adequately addressed.

FAQ

What are agentic AI workflows?

Agentic AI workflows are integrated functions in Rapid7’s platform that perform investigative tasks autonomously, enhancing SOC analyst capabilities.

How does Rapid7’s AI enhance security operations?

The AI enhances security operations by automating repetitive tasks, aiding decision-making, and increasing investigation speed with high accuracy in alert triage.

What are the benefits of using agentic AI in MDR?

Benefits include improved investigation accuracy, reduced SOC hours, transparent decision-making, and optimized analyst resource allocation for complex tasks.

How accurate is Rapid7's alert triage process?

Rapid7's alert triage process achieves 99.93% accuracy in closing benign alerts, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Where can I learn more about Rapid7’s services?

To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response service, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RPD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RPD Insider Trading Activity

$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,934,345 .

. CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 03/25/2025

Full Release



BOSTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, announced that agentic AI workflows are now embedded within Rapid7’s next-gen SIEM and XDR platform to fundamentally change how threats in MDR customer environments are investigated in the SOC. Leveraging





Rapid7’s AI Engine





, agentic AI autonomously performs foundational investigative tasks with the rigor and expertise of a SOC analyst, but at AI speeds. This empowers analysts to perform deeper analysis, shorten investigation cycles, and ultimately solve security problems faster for customers.





As AI





accelerates





the threat





landscape





, enabling attackers to launch faster, more personalized, and harder-to-detect campaigns, organizations need an MDR experience that scales to meet the demands of their environment and the broader attacker landscape while providing direct visibility into decisions. The new agentic AI workflows in Rapid7 MDR address the demand for scale, speed and transparency, incorporating Rapid7’s industry-leading AI automation for alert triage, which closes benign alerts with 99.93% accuracy and saves 200+ SOC hours per week.





“AI isn’t just an enhancement to security operations, it’s a catalyst for a new era of scale, speed, and strategic decision-making. At Rapid7, we believe AI must be human-centric, transparent and accountable, and built on analyst expertise,” said Laura Ellis, vice president of AI and data at Rapid7. “The launch of agentic AI workflows for MDR represents the foundational step in our broader vision for agentic AI across the platform. Far more than just automation, this is the beginning of a system capable of intelligent and adaptive decision-making.”





Agentic AI workflows are trained on playbooks designed by Rapid7’s own SOC experts, and refined through continuous real-world application, ultimately





delivering





:







Improved confidence in security postures through scalable, repeatable, high quality investigations that protect against sophisticated AI attackers amid increasing alert volume.



Improved confidence in security postures through scalable, repeatable, high quality investigations that protect against sophisticated AI attackers amid increasing alert volume.



Greater visibility and control of service outcomes with transparency into the reasoning, evidence, and logic behind every AI-powered action and output.



Greater visibility and control of service outcomes with transparency into the reasoning, evidence, and logic behind every AI-powered action and output.



Maximum return on detection and response investments via reallocation of analyst hours to the most complex tasks and strategic decisions to maximize impact across customer environments.















“A world-class SOC optimizes for the ‘human’ decision moment. With agentic AI workflows, we’re using AI to present the right information to enable accurate and fast human decisions that allow organizations to quickly find and stop today’s AI-enabled attackers,” said Jon Hencinski, vice president detection & response at Rapid7. “Agentic AI workflows automate repetitive tasks, surface relevant findings, and provide contextual information to support analyst decision-making. By delivering timely, actionable insights, these workflows improve the quality of decisions being made and empower analysts to move confidently to the next step in the response process.”





“Successful AI deployment in any cybersecurity platform needs to be thoughtful and planned: from the classification of data through to disciplined workflows and orchestration of detections with responses. Rapid7’s approach to AI implementation checks each of these boxes with deliberate, transparent, practical AI processes that deliver real-world efficiencies for its customers,” said Craig Robinson, research vice president at IDC.





To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response service with agentic AI Workflows, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







Rapid7 Media Relations







Alice Randall





Director, Global Communications





press@rapid7.com





(857) 216-7804







Rapid7 Investor Contact







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277



