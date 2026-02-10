Rapid7 Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rapid7 Inc (RPD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.13 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $2.17 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $217.39 million from $216.26 million last year.

Rapid7 Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.13 Mln. vs. $2.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $217.39 Mln vs. $216.26 Mln last year.

