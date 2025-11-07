RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC. Q3 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (RPID) announced Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.51 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$11.32 million, or -$0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $7.84 million from $7.60 million last year.

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.51 Mln. vs. -$11.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Revenue: $7.84 Mln vs. $7.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $33.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.