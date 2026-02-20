Rapid Customer Growth Powers Nu Holdings' Market Dominance

In the evolving landscape of financial technology, only a handful of institutions have challenged traditional banking models as effectively as Nu Holdings Ltd. NU. Its competitive edge does not rest solely on digital interfaces or aesthetically refined payment products, but rather on a consistently expanding and deeply engaged customer base that continues to power its momentum.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company reached a remarkable 127 million customers, solidifying its leadership in Latin America’s digital banking revolution. Brazil alone tells the story: more than 60% of the country’s adult population is now plugged into Nu Holdings’ ecosystem of banking products and services. NU onboarded 4.3 million new customers in the quarter, delivering a 16% year-over-year increase.

This surge in adoption isn’t just about vanity metrics; it’s translating into serious revenue firepower. Third-quarter revenues hit $4.2 billion, up 39% year over year, proving that scale and monetization are working hand in hand.

What makes this story so powerful is the compounding effect. More customers mean greater cross-selling opportunities, deeper engagement and stronger network effects. NU isn’t just capturing market share, it’s building an empire of loyal users who treat the app as their financial command center.

Customer growth isn’t one factor in Nu Holdings’ success; it’s the factor. In fintech’s fiercely competitive battleground, the company has shown that when you win the hearts (and wallets) of millions, the rest takes care of itself.

SoFi and StoneCo: Fintech Rivals in NU’s Orbit

While Nu Holdings is grabbing headlines, other fintech powerhouses are shaping the competitive landscape. SoFi Technologies SOFI has carved out its niche in the United States by combining student loan refinancing, personal banking and investing into a sleek digital platform. SoFi Technologies continues to expand its member base, mirroring NU’s aggressive growth playbook. Meanwhile,

StoneCo STNE is making waves in Brazil by empowering small and medium-sized businesses with digital payments and financial solutions. STNE’s deep local presence keeps it relevant as Nu pushes further into the market, ensuring that both SoFi Technologies and StoneCo remain vital players in fintech’s growth story.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has surged 60% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 54% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01X, which is well above the industry’s 11.43X. It carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

