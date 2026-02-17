Markets
RANKF

Rank Group Appoints Cliff Baty As Interim CFO

February 17, 2026 — 02:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L, RANKF), international gaming, leisure, and entertainment group, on Tuesday appointed Cliff Baty as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective February 23.

Baty will join the Group's Executive Committee.

Baty previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Manchester United plc.

Prior to that, Baty was CFO at Sportech plc, following eight years as Financial Director at Ladbrokes plc.

In January, the company announced that Chief Executive Officer John O'Reilly plans to retire on January 29.

The Rank Group closed trading 0.22% higher at 91.70 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RANKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.