Rank Group Appoints Cliff Baty As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L, RANKF), international gaming, leisure, and entertainment group, on Tuesday appointed Cliff Baty as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective February 23.

Baty will join the Group's Executive Committee.

Baty previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Manchester United plc.

Prior to that, Baty was CFO at Sportech plc, following eight years as Financial Director at Ladbrokes plc.

In January, the company announced that Chief Executive Officer John O'Reilly plans to retire on January 29.

The Rank Group closed trading 0.22% higher at 91.70 on the London Stock Exchange.

