Rani Therapeutics Holdings (RANI) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:RANI) has been revised to $10.71 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $8.92 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 466.67% from the latest reported closing price of $1.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.02%, an increase of 52.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.09% to 6,815K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,151K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 303K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.