Rani Therapeutics Enters Research Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical to Explore Oral Delivery Technology for Antibody Development

Rani Therapeutics and Chugai Pharmaceutical have entered a research agreement to explore oral delivery technology for Chugai's antibodies.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced a research agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to evaluate the potential of Rani’s oral delivery technology, specifically the RaniPill®, for two undisclosed antibody molecules. The initial analysis indicates that the RaniPill® showed bioavailability comparable to traditional subcutaneous delivery methods. Rani's CEO, Talat Imran, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Chugai, highlighting the synergy between Rani’s advancements in oral biologics and Chugai's expertise in drug discovery. Chugai's Head of Research, Tom Igawa, acknowledged the innovative potential of Rani’s technology in enhancing multiple programs. Rani Therapeutics is focused on developing orally administered biologics, while Chugai is known for its significant capabilities in drug discovery and antibody engineering.

Potential Positives

Rani Therapeutics has entered into a research agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical, a well-regarded industry leader, which could enhance Rani's credibility and open avenues for further collaborations.

The RaniPill® delivery technology demonstrated comparable bioavailability to subcutaneous delivery for the evaluated molecules, showcasing its effectiveness and potential commercial value.

Successful collaboration could lead to the development of innovative oral delivery solutions for biologics, addressing unmet medical needs in the pharmaceutical market.

The press release highlights Rani's significant progress in clinical trials, having evaluated 19 diverse molecules and completed three Phase 1 trials, indicating strong development capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the exploratory nature of the research agreement, which may convey uncertainty regarding the actual outcomes and effectiveness of the collaboration with Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Rani's reliance on a partnership with Chugai for undisclosed targets suggests a lack of independent advancements or breakthroughs in their own product pipeline.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties associated with Rani's business, which could deter investors due to the unpredictable nature of the company’s future performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the research agreement between Rani and Chugai?

The research agreement evaluates the feasibility of Rani's oral delivery technology for Chugai's antibodies against undisclosed targets.

How does RaniPill® compare to traditional delivery methods?

The RaniPill® delivery shows comparable bioavailability to subcutaneous delivery methods for the molecules studied.

What are Rani Therapeutics' main focuses?

Rani Therapeutics focuses on advancing oral delivery technologies for biologics and drugs, particularly through the RaniPill® capsule.

What is Chugai Pharmaceutical known for?

Chugai is known for its world-class drug discovery capabilities and proprietary antibody engineering technologies.

Where can I find more information about Rani Therapeutics?

Additional information about Rani Therapeutics is available on their official website at ranitherapeutics.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RANI Insider Trading Activity

$RANI insiders have traded $RANI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RANI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATE MCKINLEY (Chief Business Officer) purchased 17,960 shares for an estimated $29,993

TALAT IMRAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,296 shares for an estimated $19,974

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RANI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $RANI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the company has entered into a Research Agreement on 13



th



August, 2024, for two molecules with undisclosed targets provided by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai"). The full analysis confirms the RaniPill



®



delivery demonstrated comparable bioavailability to the subcutaneous route of delivery for both molecules studied.





"We are delighted to explore the opportunity of a collaboration with Chugai, a world-class industry leader with deep research and development capabilities and a reputation for bringing innovation to patients,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “We believe Chugai's technology-driven drug discovery approach for innovation and development capabilities aligns seamlessly with Rani’s expertise in developing oral antibodies, peptides, and large proteins with high bioavailability. At Rani, to date, we have evaluated 19 diverse molecules preclinically and completed three Phase 1 clinical trials with the RaniPill



®



capsule, showcasing its broad applicability across a wide range of biologics.”





“At Chugai, we are committed to developing innovative drug discovery technologies based on our technology-driven approach. We are honored to have the opportunity to evaluate Rani’s technology, which proposes a pioneering and innovative approach that may potentially unlock significant value across multiple programs,” said Tom Igawa, PhD, Head of Research of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.







About Rani Therapeutics







Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill



®



capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill



®



capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.







About Chugai Pharmaceutical







Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a research-based pharmaceutical company with world-class drug discovery capabilities, including proprietary antibody engineering technologies. Chugai is committed to creating innovative pharmaceutical products that may satisfy unmet medical needs. Chugai is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. While maintaining autonomy and management independence, Chugai is an important member of the Roche Group. Additional information is available at



https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the alignment of Rani’s and Chugai’s approach, capabilities and expertise, the broad applicability of the RaniPill® capsule technology, and the potential for the Rani technology to unlock value across multiple programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” “expect,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:









investors@ranitherapeutics.com









Media Contact:









media@ranitherapeutics.com





