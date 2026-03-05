Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.2 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $142.2 million from $143.1 million last year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.2 Mln. vs. $5.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $142.2 Mln vs. $143.1 Mln last year.

