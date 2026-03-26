Range Resources (RRC) Up 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Range Resources (RRC). Shares have added about 19.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Range Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

RRC Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Range Resourcesreported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year level of 68 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $811.86 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $762 million. The top line increased from the prior-year figure of $749.83 million.

Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher gas-equivalent production and increased natural gas price realization.

Operational Performance

Production averaged 2,316.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mcfe/d), higher than the year-ago quarter’s 2,202.5 Mcfe/d. The figure also beat our projection of 2,294.5 Mcfe/d. Natural gas contributed approximately 69% to the company’s total production, while NGLs and oil accounted for the rest.

Natural gas production increased 7% year over year. Oil production increased 6%, whereas NGL output grew 2% in the same time frame.

Total price realization (excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs) averaged $3.50 per Mcfe, up 12% year over year. Notably, price realization beat our estimate of $3.43 per Mcfe. Natural gas price increased 34% on a year-over-year basis to $3.26 per Mcf. NGL price declined 13%, whereas oil price fell 20%.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses increased 4% year over year to $583.6 million. However, the reported figure came in lower than our projection of $589 million. Transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs, which constitute significant part of the total costs, increased to $311.4 million from $299.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

Drilling and completion expenditure was $167 million. An additional $10 million was spent on acreage, and $6 million on infrastructure and other investments.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Range Resources reported a total debt of $1,198.3 million, net of deferred financing costs.

Outlook

RRC expects the total production for 2026 to be 2.35-2.40 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (Bcfe/d), of which more than 30% has been attributed to liquid production. The company updated its capital budget for the year to $650-$700 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, Range Resources has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Range Resources has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Range Resources is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Over the past month, Comstock Resources (CRK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 21.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Comstock reported revenues of $789.81 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +115.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares with $0.16 a year ago.

Comstock is expected to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.2%.

Comstock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.