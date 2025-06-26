Range Resources Corporation Releases 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Environmental Achievements

Range Resources Corporation released its 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting significant reductions in emissions and community investments.

Range Resources Corporation has released its 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable energy development. CEO Dennis Denger emphasized the importance of operational excellence and environmental responsibility, noting significant achievements such as reaching net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions ahead of schedule. The report outlines a 43% reduction in GHG intensity and an 83% reduction in methane emissions since 2019, as well as a commitment to recycling nearly all flowback and produced water. Additionally, the company has invested over $5 billion in local communities through impact fees and contributions, and has been recognized for its governance and operational safety. The full report can be accessed on Range's website, showcasing their adherence to best practice sustainability reporting standards.

Potential Positives

Range Resources achieved Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions for 2024, surpassing its initial goal for 2025, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The company reported significant reductions in GHG and methane emissions intensity, with reductions of 43% and 83% respectively since 2019, indicating effective environmental management practices.

Range Resources received an “AA” MSCI ESG Rating and ranked first among Appalachian producers in the JUST Capital rankings, enhancing its reputation in corporate governance and sustainability.

Range invested over $1.2 million into local communities and reported a company record of over 3,100 hours of volunteer work by employees, demonstrating its commitment to community impact and responsibility.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions ahead of schedule, the company may face continued scrutiny regarding its overall environmental impact and future emissions reductions, as it heavily relied on carbon offsets.

The press release does not address potential criticism related to the natural gas industry’s broader environmental concerns, which could overshadow the company's sustainability achievements.

The details regarding financial performance and specific future targets are limited, which might raise questions about the company's overall transparency and forward-looking financial health.

FAQ

What is the focus of Range Resources' 2024-2025 Sustainability Report?

The report emphasizes sustainable energy development, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility.

How did Range Resources achieve Net Zero emissions?

Range Resources achieved Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions through direct emissions reductions and verified carbon offsets in 2024.

What is Range's strategy for reducing emissions?

Range's strategy includes operational efficiencies, best emission management practices, and deploying new technologies.

What community contributions has Range made?

Range has paid over $5 billion in impact fees and charitable contributions, and invested $1.2 million into communities.

What recognitions has Range Resources received for sustainability?

Range earned a “AA” MSCI ESG Rating and was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

$RRC Insider Trading Activity

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320

JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391

ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652

REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $41.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



today published its 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report illustrates the Company’s focus on sustainably developing the energy the world needs.





“Operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand - delivering sustainable performance today, and long-term value well into the future,” said Dennis Denger, the Company’s CEO, “the natural gas and natural gas liquids we produce in Pennsylvania are economically and environmentally advantaged due in large part to the innovative culture Range has built. The latest report reflects our disciplined approach that prioritizes environmental stewardship, efficient operations and financial strength.”









Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights













Range achieved Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions through direct emissions reductions and verified carbon offsets for 2024 emissions, ahead of its 2025 goal.





This milestone was the result of a focused strategy to reduce direct emissions through operational efficiencies, best emission management practices, and deploying new technologies. Range’s GHG and methane emissions intensity were reduced by 43% and 83% respectively, since 2019, exceeding initial targets. To complement these efforts in reaching net zero, Range invested in high quality, verified carbon credits, and retired them through credible registries.







Environmental Stewardship









43% reduction in GHG emission intensity since 2019



83% reduction in methane emissions intensity since 2019



33% reduction in total number of reportable spills ≥ 1 bbl compared to 2023



Recycled approximately 100% of flowback and produced water generated from our operations



“A” grade MiQ certification for all production













Safety Leadership









0.17 Employee Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) Rate



0.33 Employee Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)



Range employees completed more than 3,000 hours of safety training













Human Capital Management









Average employee tenure rate of ~10 years



Managers completed 1,680+ hours of leadership/ management training



Employees completed 16.8 hours of training on average













Responsible Governance









Earned a “AA” MSCI ESG Rating



Ranked first among Appalachian producers and outperformed or met the industry averages in all five categories of JUST Capital’s Most JUST Companies rankings



Named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year













Community Impact









Paid over $5 billion, to date, in impact fees, royalty and lease payments, and charitable contributions benefiting Pennsylvania communities



Invested $1.2 million into our communities, including $213,500 to first responders through Range’s Good Neighbors Fund



Range employees volunteered a Company record 3,100+ hours in support of community organizations



Awarded grants to 449 local grassroot nonprofit organizations







The full Corporate Sustainability Report is available at



www.rangeresources.com/sustainability



.







About Range Resources’ 2024-2025 Sustainability Report







Range’s Sustainability Report incorporates feedback from key stakeholders and was developed in alignment with current best practice sustainability reporting standards and frameworks, which include guidelines and recommendations by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the IPIECA (formerly known as the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association), the TCFD framework, and the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) ESG Metrics Framework.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at





www.rangeresources.com





.







Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.









All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made herein regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future emissions and carbon offsets, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, natural gas and NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.







SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation







Range Investor Contact:







Laith Sando, Senior Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations





817-869-4267









lsando@rangeresources.com











Range Media Contact:







Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications





724-873-3223









mwindle@rangeresources.com







