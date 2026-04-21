Range Resources Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $341.630 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $97.052 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.7% to $1.034 billion from $690.554 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $341.630 Mln. vs. $97.052 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.034 Bln vs. $690.554 Mln last year.

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