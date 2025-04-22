Range Resources Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $97.05 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $92.14 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $232.09 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $690.55 million from $645.46 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.05 Mln. vs. $92.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $690.55 Mln vs. $645.46 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.