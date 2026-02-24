Range Resources Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $179.08 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $94.84 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $194.70 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.3% to $820.15 million from $624.41 million last year.

