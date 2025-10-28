Range Resources Corp. Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $144.30 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $50.65 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $135.17 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $748.52 million from $615.10 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.30 Mln. vs. $50.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $748.52 Mln vs. $615.10 Mln last year.

