Rand Capital (RAND) Q2 Net Income Jumps

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND), a business development company that invests in privately held lower middle-market businesses, saw a surge in net investment income to $2.5 million, or $0.83 per share (GAAP), driven almost entirely by a one-time, non-cash capital gains incentive fee reversal related to a major portfolio write-down. At the same time, total investment income (GAAP) fell to $1.6 million, down 25%, as repayments and a lack of new investment originations weighed on earnings. The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.29 per share. There were no analyst estimates for this quarter. Overall, the period reflected short-term accounting gains but continued pressure on core income and portfolio size.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Total Investment Income $1.6 million $2.1 million (25.0%) Net Investment Income $2.5 million ($0.5 million) NM Net Investment Income per Share $0.83 ($0.20) NM Adjusted Expenses $0.63 million $1.0 million (38.1%) Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share $0.33 $0.44 (25.0%) Cash $4.4 million $0.83 million1 NM

Company Snapshot and Recent Focus Areas

Rand Capital is a business development company that provides higher-yielding debt and equity investments to small, privately held businesses. It operates as an externally managed fund, with Rand Capital Management, LLC acting as its investment adviser. The company seeks to invest in companies with revenues over $10 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) above $1.5 million, focusing on income-generating, below-investment-grade debt instruments. It uses board observation rights and detailed due diligence to help manage investment risk.

In recent years, Rand Capital has centered its strategy on building a portfolio of predominantly debt investments that offer consistent returns, while retaining some upside through equity participation such as direct investments and warrants. The company is required to comply with the 1940 Act, which sets asset coverage and qualifying asset requirements for business development companies. Key themes for success at Rand have been careful deal selection, keeping its regulatory status, cost discipline with its external management agreement, and ensuring strong liquidity and balance sheet stability to support its dividend “RIC” (Regulated Investment Company) tax status.

Quarter Recap: Operating Results, Portfolio Developments, and Key Events

This decline was driven mainly by repayments of five debt holdings, a reduction in regular cash interest, and a drop to zero dividend income versus the prior year’s $73,000 (GAAP). Payment-in-kind (PIK) interest, where portfolio companies add owed interest to the loan balance instead of paying cash, made up approximately 34% of Rand Capital's total investment income. For the first half of 2025, PIK accounted for approximately 34% of all investment income, reflecting stress in portfolio companies’ ability to pay cash.

Net investment income (GAAP) surged to $2.5 million, or $0.83 per share, compared with a year-ago net loss. However, this improvement came from a non-cash, one-time capital gains incentive fee reversal after a large write-down.

Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, declined to $0.33, compared with $0.44 in Q2 2024, a decrease of 25%.

Expenses decreased by $374,000 to $0.63 million, driven by lower management fees and lower average outstanding debt balances.

The major event during the quarter was the bankruptcy of Tilson Technologies, previously Rand’s largest position, which led to a $9.5 million reduction in portfolio fair value. This write-down triggered the one-time incentive fee reversal that benefited reported income for the quarter, but also shrank net assets and depressed the company’s net asset value per share (GAAP) to $19.10 at June 30, 2025, from $25.31 at December 31, 2024. Tilson’s bankruptcy also highlighted portfolio concentration risks. Meanwhile, Rand only deployed $35,000 in new equity investment (a follow-on funding for Carolina Skiff LLC), while repayments and exits outpaced new originations, shrinking the portfolio’s fair value to $52.4 million, a 26% drop since December 2024 (as of June 30, 2025, GAAP basis).

The portfolio was split 86% in debt and 14% in equity by fair value. The weighted average yield on debt declined to 12.2% at June 30, 2025, from 13.8% at December 31, 2024, partly because of an increase in non-cash PIK income and the run-off of higher-yielding loans. Management acknowledged the slower pace of new investment activity, echoing broader commentary about a cautious market environment and challenges in originating quality deals. No share repurchases were made during the quarter, despite an active repurchase authorization. On the balance sheet, liquidity improved sharply, with cash at $4.4 million, up from less than $1 million as of Q4 2024, and the company had no debt outstanding on its $25 million credit line. This strong liquidity was largely due to loan repayments and the absence of new investments to deploy capital.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.29 per share for Q1 and Q2 2025. Portfolio contraction and increased reliance on non-cash income sources, however, introduce risks for dividend sustainability if the company is unable to deploy its liquidity into new, income-generating assets. At the same time, the cost impact of the external management structure has become more significant as the size of the asset base contracts, compressing operating leverage. Adjusted expenses (non-GAAP) fell year over year, but a sizable share continues to go toward fees paid to the adviser.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Key Watchpoints

Management did not provide specific forward guidance or concrete projections for the next quarter or year. In its commentary, leadership noted early signs of improvement in market conditions, which could enable some portfolio companies to resume regular interest payments and create more opportunities to originate new deals. The company’s strong liquidity and zero debt position were highlighted as support for the current dividend and as a base to act quickly as market conditions evolve.

Going forward, the sustainability of Rand’s earnings and dividend will hinge on new investment originations, the quality and cash-generating ability of future deals, and careful management of portfolio risks such as single-company concentrations and rising non-cash income. Any additional major portfolio impairments or further acceleration in repayments without new deployments could put further pressure on income generation. Continued scrutiny of the fee structure and cost base will also be important, as will monitoring of regulatory and RIC tax compliance, especially if the company’s portfolio or liquidity position changes materially.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.29 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

