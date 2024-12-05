Ramsay Health Care Sees Change in Voting Power

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.
Paul Ramsay Holdings has reduced its voting power in Ramsay Health Care to 17.578% following some on-market sales to support the Paul Ramsay Foundation’s cashflow needs. Despite this change, the company remains positive about Ramsay Health Care’s future as a leading healthcare provider. This strategic adjustment reflects the foundation’s ongoing commitment to its mission and financial stability.
