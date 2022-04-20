Ramsay Health Care Receives Conditional Indicative Proposal From KKR-led Consortium

(RTTNews) - Ramsay Health Care Limited confirmed it has received a conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from a consortium of financial investors led by KKR to acquire 100% of the shares in Ramsay. Under the indicative proposal, Ramsay shareholders would be entitled to receive A$88.00 per share, less any ordinary or special dividends paid to shareholders after the date of the indicative proposal.

Ramsay Board has determined it appropriate to provide the consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis to explore whether the consortium can put forward a binding proposal. The company noted that its shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the indicative proposal.

