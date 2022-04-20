Markets
KKR

Ramsay Health Care Receives Conditional Indicative Proposal From KKR-led Consortium

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ramsay Health Care Limited confirmed it has received a conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from a consortium of financial investors led by KKR to acquire 100% of the shares in Ramsay. Under the indicative proposal, Ramsay shareholders would be entitled to receive A$88.00 per share, less any ordinary or special dividends paid to shareholders after the date of the indicative proposal.

Ramsay Board has determined it appropriate to provide the consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis to explore whether the consortium can put forward a binding proposal. The company noted that its shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the indicative proposal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular