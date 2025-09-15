Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Side Gigs To Help You Build Wealth

Everyone wants to earn more money. Crazy idea, right? But what most people don’t realize is how easy it is to make a little extra money on the side and start building wealth. All you need is a side hustle.

Learn More: Codie Sanchez: How Much Money Can You Make With a Vending Machine Side Hustle?

For You: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Ramit Sethi, author of the bestselling book “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” and host of the Netflix series “How To Get Rich,” has spoken a lot about side hustles when it comes to improving your finances. Here’s a look at what he considers some of the easiest gigs you can start today.

Online Tutoring

Educators are in demand all over the world, especially Americans. Being able to speak English is an extremely important skill in today’s global marketplace. So much so that individuals and companies alike are willing to pay tutors just to teach the language.

There are tons of platforms available for qualified side hustlers, including TutorMe, Italki and one Sethi has previously highlighted, Tutor.com. Not only is tutoring a flexible position that pays a good hourly wage, but it’s also a rewarding side hustle that helps people all over the world learn subjects like English, math and history.

Data Analysis

According to Sethi, “Companies are always looking for people to help them make sense of their data.”

If you work in a marketing or data-based job already, you may have the skill set necessary to get an entry-level data analysis job on a site like Fiverr or Upwork. Professional data analysts or data scientists can make even more by offering their skills to companies as contractors.

You don’t necessarily need to have any real experience to work with data, either. Some companies are simply looking for people to transcribe or enter data into new formats. That’s as simple as moving data from one file type to another, which is accessible for pretty much anyone who has ever used programs like Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel.

Check Out: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Photography

Anybody can take a photo, but not everybody can be a photographer. If you’re a creative type with a great eye and know your way around a camera, you can make good money as a photographer. Photography is among the highest-paid skills on Upwork, with some photographers charging as much as $150 per hour.

With people needing photographers for everything from family portraits to weddings, there are plenty of opportunities to showcase your skills and build a portfolio. At first, you may have to rely on word of mouth to build your client base, but sooner than you think, you could be building a small business and your wealth.

Share Your Skills Digitally

Your skills aren’t just marketable to companies. You can also share them with individuals looking to learn new skills or develop their careers. And the online learning industry is massive.

“E-commerce is a great field to look into if you’re more entrepreneurial,” Sethi wrote. “You can create digital products like ebooks, courses or software and then sell them online.”

Sites like Udemy, Coursera and Skillshare make it easy for anyone to create online courses and market them. Whether it’s freelance writing or coding, your skills can earn you money.

Social Media Marketing

Social media can be a great form of passive income, and learning how to create ads on social networks like Facebook, X and Instagram is a valuable skill set that you can use to promote all kinds of products.

“This is a great choice if you’re looking for something a bit more hands-off,” said Sethi.

If you don’t have a connection with companies looking to run ads, you can leverage affiliate networks like Amazon Affiliates, Rakuten and Connexity to promote products and earn a commission for every sale.

Final Take To GO

Sethi once wrote, “Having a side hustle gives you extra savings in case of an emergency or extra guilt-free spending money — and you can do them in your spare time while keeping a regular job.”

Even more importantly, if you get good at a side gig, you always have the potential to leave your corporate job and do it full-time. With an entrepreneurial mindset, you can replace your corporate salary or even increase the amount of money you earn every month — not to mention that it could unlock the freedom to work from anywhere, with your own hours and schedule.

So, listen to Sethi: “If you have the right skills and the right attitude, you can easily make a few extra thousand a month and instantly upgrade your life.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Side Gigs To Help You Build Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.