Ramit Sethi: 3 Simple Tips To Keep Your Budget on Track

Recent research from Corporate Insight showed that 42% of people who report feeling moderately stressed about finances say they don’t know how to budget. Fortunately, budgeting is a skill that everyone can learn.

Ramit Sethi, a renowned personal finance expert, author and host of the Netflix show “How to Get Rich,” recently published an article explaining how to budget successfully. At the end of the article, he explained how to create budget categories and also shared three tips for managing them successfully.

Remember, budgeting is a skill that people can learn over time. While it takes practice and fine-tuning, it’s a skill that can help people reach their financial goals.

Here are the three tips Sethi provides that can help people stay on track with their budgets.

Start With the Basics

Sethi explains when people decide to start budgeting, they have unrealistic expectations of transforming their finances quickly. However, Sethi said people should take a whole month to track their spending before even creating budget categories.

That gives people time to assess their habits and to be realistic about what they want to spend each month. For example, a couple might think they can budget a certain amount for food each month, only to realize they go out to eat too often. This type of information is beneficial because it can help you create a realistic budget that’s easier to follow.

Review Regularly and Stay on Track

Once people create a budget, Sethi noted consistency is extremely important. He encourages people to review their transactions on a weekly basis. That way, they can ensure they’re aware of their spending patterns and budget categories.

If partners budget together, it is even more important to meet regularly to ensure both people are on the same page. Sethi also recommends that couples take time to understand that not everyone views money in the same way. His most recent book, Money for Couples, offers practical advice to couples on managing their finances together.

Keep It Simple and Sustainable

Sethi said one common mistake people make when budgeting is overcomplicating it. They put too many categories in their budget and tend to micromanage every dollar they spend. Instead, the money expert suggests combining spending into broader categories like “entertainment” or “household.”

The more people streamline their budget, the easier it will be to track spending and maintain momentum. If budgeting takes too long or is too complicated, people will be less likely to build a budgeting habit.

