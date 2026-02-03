Ramelius Resources (RMLRF) Price Target Increased by 15.87% to 3.71

The average one-year price target for Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF) has been revised to $3.71 / share. This is an increase of 15.87% from the prior estimate of $3.20 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.80 to a high of $4.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 194.24% from the latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramelius Resources. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 18.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMLRF is 0.35%, an increase of 24.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.69% to 242,945K shares.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,339K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,477K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 8.51% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 22,553K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,005K shares , representing a decrease of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 15.06% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 21,631K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,901K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,247K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 11.33% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 15,826K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,335K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

