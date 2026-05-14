Rambus (RMBS) Price Target Increased by 17.37% to 142.51

The average one-year price target for Rambus (NasdaqGS:RMBS) has been revised to $142.51 / share. This is an increase of 17.37% from the prior estimate of $121.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $180.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from the latest reported closing price of $134.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an decrease of 352 owner(s) or 37.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.08%, an increase of 64.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.56% to 114,710K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,644K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,499K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares , representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,386K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 53.55% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,828K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,843K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 11.76% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.