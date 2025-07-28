Key Points - GAAP revenue exceeded expectations by 3.1%, reaching $172.2 million.

- GAAP earnings per share missed estimates, coming in at $0.53 versus the expected $0.58.

- Product revenue (GAAP) hit a record high, up 43% year over year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), a technology company specializing in high-speed memory interface chips and silicon intellectual property, released results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 28, 2025. The period stood out for a notable beat on GAAP revenue, which reached $172.2 million against an analyst estimate of $166.97 million. However, earnings per share (GAAP EPS) landed at $0.53, missing expectations by $0.05. Management posted strong operating cash flow and a record performance in product revenue, but GAAP net income fell short amid higher research and development costs. Overall, the quarter reflected robust market demand for memory solutions.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.53 $0.58 $0.33 60.6% Revenue (GAAP) $172.2 million $167.0 million $132.1 million 30.4% Operating Income (GAAP) $63.0 million $40.3 million 56.3% Product Revenue (GAAP) $81.3 million $56.7 million 43.4% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $94.4 million $70.4 million 34.1%

Business Overview and Success Factors

Rambus designs and sells high-speed memory interface chips, silicon intellectual property (IP) solutions, and offers technology licensing to semiconductor companies worldwide. Its core business centers on memory chips that connect central processors to memory modules in data centers and servers, serving sectors that rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

The company’s growth depends on five strategic areas: driving innovation in memory technology, expanding its silicon IP portfolio, leveraging its patent licensing model, maintaining a fabless (no manufacturing plants) operational structure, and investing in research and development. Each is vital for meeting growing industry needs for bandwidth, security, and high-speed data processing. Recent business efforts have focused on strengthening product launches in the DDR5 chip family and broadening success in licensing intellectual property for memory and security technologies.

Quarterly Performance: Revenue, Costs, and Product Shifts

Total revenue increased 30.4% year over year, Product revenue increased 43.4% year over year. Royalties—payments from other companies to use Rambus patents—and contract revenue tied to silicon IP also rose by double-digit percentages. This performance was underpinned by demand for DDR5 memory interface chips, used to boost bandwidth and efficiency in AI servers and data centers.

Licensing billings, which capture revenue from new and renewed intellectual property agreements, increased about 8.0% year over year but were below seasonally strong results from the prior quarter. The company explained that sales of off-the-shelf IP (industry-ready solutions) helped drive licensing and royalty revenue, while custom IP projects contributed less in the period. This introduces some unpredictability as custom design wins tend to be sporadic and can make quarterly revenues lumpy.

Operating income (GAAP) rose by over 56% compared to Q2 2024. However, expenses also grew. Total operating expenses (GAAP) increased by 14% from the prior year, mainly from higher research and development spending, which rose 14% compared to Q2 2024. The company views R&D as critical for new product introductions, such as expanded chip families and next-generation security IP. The spike in expenses played a role in GAAP EPS missing estimates, even as overall profit indicators improved.

Operating margin improved from 31% in Q2 2024 to 37%. This was aided by the record product revenue. Management commented that mid-single-digit price erosion is typical at the start of each year and expects gross margin trends to improve in the second half of 2025, driven by changes in product mix and cost-saving initiatives.

Operational cash flow, a measure of money generated after basic business expenses, hit another record at $94.4 million (GAAP). Cash, equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $594.8 million, reflecting strong financial flexibility. Capital spending remained modest, with management prioritizing investment in research and development and technology innovation rather than manufacturing capacity.

Innovation and Segment Developments

Product innovation, especially in DDR5 memory interface chips, remained a highlight. DDR5 chips facilitate the transfer of data between processors and memory modules, crucial for AI and high-performance computing. Management stated, “Achieved record quarterly product revenue of $81.3 million, up 43% year over year (GAAP)”

Early in the period, the company also made progress with power management integrated circuits (PMICs), which regulate power delivery in server modules, and multiplexed rank dual in-line memory modules (MRDIMM) chipsets—used to expand memory capacity and bandwidth. While the contribution from these new chips is still relatively small, management expects product ramp-ups to accelerate through 2025 and into 2026 as qualifications are completed and new customer platforms adopt the technology. Rambus also reported continued leadership with memory controller IP, including new HBM4 (high-bandwidth memory) and PCIe 7 (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) controller cores, which are critical for next-generation AI chips.

However, licensing billings have plateaued since Q1 2025. Rambus renewed a small patent agreement during the period. The transition of major licensing deals to long-term, variable-rate structures aligns reported and billed revenue more closely—an accounting topic that management says now offers more transparency for both sides of the business, resulting in a strong alignment between both GAAP and non-GAAP results.

The fabless model lets Rambus focus on designing and developing its technology while relying on external producers, especially in Taiwan and South Korea, for manufacturing. Management stated there is no direct impact from tariffs due to their manufacturing locations. The business remains mostly insulated from direct international trade disputes, but indirect impacts from global supply chains and customer buying patterns could shape future results.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch Next

For Q3 2025, management guided for product revenue (GAAP) between $87 million and $93 million, implying potential sequential growth. However, it projected licensing billings in the $58 million to $64 million range for Q3 2025, which is down from this quarter’s results. Royalty revenue is expected to fall between $57 million and $63 million for Q3 2025. Expected GAAP operating costs and expenses are forecast between $111 million and $115 million for Q3 2025, suggesting higher spending and continued investment in new technology, and management expects a diluted share count of 108.5 million shares for Q3 2025.

Management did note that “achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing,” highlighting that some risk remains around execution and customer wins. Investors should pay close attention to continued growth in product revenue, the trajectory of licensing billings, and the pace of investment in research and development. For the balance of the year, Rambus is prioritizing margin recovery and managing expenses as it navigates product mix changes, the rollout of new chips, and potentially variable customer demand tied to global supply dynamics.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.