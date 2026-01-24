The Rambus Recovery Could Be for Real

Key Points

After years of little or no growth, Rambus has seen its revenue and earnings surge in recent years.

Heavy investment in data center hardware has boosted demand for the semiconductor products that use Rambus technology.

A lot depends on how well Rambus is able to tap into future AI investment.

10 stocks we like better than Rambus ›

Memory chips play a vital role in the semiconductor space, ensuring that data gets stored reliably and accurately. Given the voracious appetite that artificial intelligence applications have for data, it's crucial that memory chips be able to transmit and share their information as quickly as possible.

The technology behind making that happen has been what Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) has focused its efforts on in recent years, and the semiconductor technology specialist has done a good job of turning its innovation into rising sales and profits. In this second article of a three-part series on Rambus, you'll learn more about the company's financial performance and what has investors excited enough about its prospects that they've sent its shares to new record heights.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Rambus has made products for data centers and AI a top priority

Plenty of companies have targeted AI and AI-related themes like data center construction as pivot points on which to focus their business efforts. But few have been as effective in executing on those plans as Rambus has. The company now gets 75% of its revenue from chips and silicon intellectual property associated with AI and data centers. That played in instrumental role in pushing product revenue up at a 28% average annual pace between 2019 and 2024.

In particular, demand for memory interface chips from Rambus has been voracious . Memory chip revenue has climbed 42% per year over the past five years as Rambus has expanded its portfolio of products in the area. Those results have come largely because of the importance of Rambus' dynamic random access memory (RDRAM) in the hierarchy of memory solutions. Data centers rely on hard disk drives and solid state drives for large volumes of data, but they're much slower to access than the RDRAM and other novel memory solutions that Rambus has embraced.

Yet it's also important to recognize the contributions that areas other than product sales have made to Rambus' financial success. Combined, royalty revenue and sales from contracts and other sources totaled $266 million in the first three quarters of 2025. That's actually slightly more than Rambus brought in from products, and it highlights the importance of Rambus' intellectual property portfolio both now and looking ahead.

Rambus looks much stronger than it did five years ago

It sounds like a simple strategic shift, but Rambus has reaped huge rewards for its efforts. Overall revenue has nearly tripled since 2020. After years of losses, Rambus has been solidly profitable in the past three years. Margin expansion has made it easier for the company to get into the black, and free cash flow has nearly doubled to approach the $300 million over the past 12 months.

In the process, Rambus has strengthened its balance sheet and made smart capital allocation decisions. The company paid down over $165 million in debt in 2022. It has also been making sizable stock buybacks of $100 million each year between 2021 and 2024. Yet it had the discipline to nearly eliminate those buybacks in 2025 as the share price soared to new heights.

Even after returning plenty of capital to shareholders, Rambus has retained enough to consider a wide range of future strategic opportunities. Total cash and marketable securities amounted to over $670 million as of the third quarter of 2025. That easily covers roughly $120 million in balance sheet liabilities and still leaves plenty left over. Investors can anticipate a balanced approach that will likely include investments in organic growth as well as searching for attractive merger and acquisition targets.

Can Rambus keep rising?

A look at Rambus' books shows that the company's recovery has indeed been real. The question for investors going forward, though, is whether the good times can continue. That's what you'll see in the final article of this series on Rambus for the Voyager Portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Rambus right now?

Before you buy stock in Rambus, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rambus wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.