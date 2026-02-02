Rambus Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced earnings for fourth quarter of $63.84 million

The company's earnings totaled $63.84 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $62.20 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rambus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.69 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to $190.24 million from $161.10 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.84 Mln. vs. $62.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $190.24 Mln vs. $161.10 Mln last year.

