Rambus Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.056 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $168.880 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $132.138 million from $119.832 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $36.056 Mln. vs. $168.880 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $132.138 Mln vs. $119.832 Mln last year.

