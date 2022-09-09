Markets

Rambler Seeks Additional Capital; Stock Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (RBMTF, RMM.L, RAB.V), a copper and gold producer, said in an update on Friday that it requires additional capital as it is moving ahead with the impact of current macro-economic conditions, volatile copper prices, and inflationary pressures.

"It should be noted that the current stress on the business is from balance sheet weakness rather than operational viability. The focus of new capital would be to strengthen the balance sheet at a time when operational performance has improved following continued development investment," the company said in a statement.

Rambler Metals also clarified that it is not certain whether the capital should be in the form of equity, a restructure of debt, or a combination of the both.

RMM.L is trading down by 33.45 percent at 13.98 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBMTF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular