Ramaco Resources Inc - (METC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Ramaco Resources Inc - said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.51%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 23.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.73 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources Inc -. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.71%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 26,468K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources Inc - is 9.85. The forecasts range from a low of 4.34 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of 9.25.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 5,609K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 5,587K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 3,693K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 547K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ramaco Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

