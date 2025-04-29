Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $13.7 billion, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Headquartered in New York, the company's operations span North America, Europe, and Asia.

The luxury fashion company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect RL to post adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, representing a growth of 14.6% from $1.71 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Ralph Lauren to report an adjusted EPS of $12.02, indicating a 16.6% increase from $10.31 reported in fiscal 2024.

Shares of RL have gained 33.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.4% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.4% return during the same time frame.

RL stock rose 9.7% following the release of its solid Q3 2025 results on Feb. 6. Supported by robust sales in Asia and Europe and solid results in North America, the topline rose 10.8% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $2 billion. The company also reported adjusted EPS of $4.82, marking a 15.6% increase from the prior-year quarter and exceeding expectations by 7.6%.

Looking forward to fiscal 2025, Ralph Lauren now expects revenue to increase in the range of 6% to 7%.

Analysts' consensus view on RL is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," three recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $284.72 represents a 28.3% premium to current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.