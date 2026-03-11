Ralph Lauren's Pricing Power: Is it the Key Driver of Margin Expansion?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, exceeding expectations on both revenue and profitability. Results were supported by solid demand across regions, channels and product categories. A key highlight of the quarter was a notable 18% increase in Average Unit Retail (AUR), which significantly surpassed expectations. This growth was driven by strong full-price selling and modest targeted price increases. Robust early-season full-price demand across all three regions allowed the company to scale back previously planned holiday promotions, reinforcing the strength of the brand’s pricing power.

The improvement in pricing contributed to a 140-basis-point (bps) expansion in adjusted gross margin, which reached 69.8%. Importantly, the combination of higher AUR and a favorable shift toward full-price channels was sufficient to offset headwinds from higher U.S. tariffs and rising labor costs. Management also highlighted that the company has not experienced any meaningful price resistance from its core consumer base, reflecting the growing desirability of the Ralph Lauren brand.

Profitability improved meaningfully as adjusted operating margin also expanded by 200 bps to 21%, while operating profit increased 20.7%, with both metrics exceeding expectations for the quarter. These results underscore the effectiveness of the company’s strategy of prioritizing disciplined pricing and reduced reliance on discounting.

Looking ahead, management raised its outlook for fiscal 2026 operating margin, which is now expected to expand 100-140 bps in constant currency compared with prior guidance of 60-80 bps. Gross margin is projected to increase 40-80 bps, supported by continued AUR growth. Overall, strong pricing power, resilient full-price demand and rising brand desirability position the company to sustain margin expansion, effectively manage cost pressures and support long-term profitability.

The Zacks Rundown for RL

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 9.88% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30X, higher than the industry’s average of 15.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 31.8% and 11%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of outdoor, active, and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. At present, COLM flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 2.1%, and the same for earnings indicates a decline of 6.2% from the year-ago figures. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells, and licenses apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen brands. At present, KTB flaunts a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

The Crocs, Inc. CROX designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids. At present, CROX carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 0.6% and 7.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.

