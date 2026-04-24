Ralph Lauren's "Next Great Chapter": Can Strategy Drive Upside?

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL) “Next Great Chapter” strategic plan has progressing strongly, with multiple growth drivers across regions, channels, consumer cohorts and a broad lifestyle product offering delivering results. The company delivered strong results in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with total revenue up 10% year over year on a constant-currency basis, surpassing its mid-single-digit outlook.

Asia was the top-performing region, recording a significant 22% increase year over year. North America also showed solid momentum, rising 8% year over year, while Europe experienced more modest year-over-year growth of 4%. Overall, performance reflects balanced regional contributions led by Asia’s exceptional expansion.

A key driver of this upside was 18% year-over-year growth in average unit retail (AUR) for the fiscal third quarter, exceeding expectations due to strong full-price selling, reduced discounting, modest pricing actions and a favorable channel and product mix. The company has delivered consistent performance over an extended period under its “Next Great Chapter” strategy. AUR growth stands as a key outcome of its long-term brand elevation efforts, though it is not the only contributor to revenue growth. The company’s growth has been and will continue to be driven by a combination of new customer acquisitions, targeted unit growth and ongoing AUR expansion.

The quarter highlighted strong execution of the “Next Great Chapter” strategy, with results exceeding expectations through balanced revenue growth and improved sales quality, driving margin expansion. The company advanced its long-term elevation journey and now expects full-year operating margin to rise 100-140 basis points (bps), above previous guidance of 60-80 bps.

Gross margin is projected to expand 40-80 bps, supported by AUR growth and favorable mix, offsetting tariff pressures. Overall, Ralph Lauren’s strategy is delivering balanced growth, stronger margins and sustained brand elevation, positioning it for continued long-term upside.

The Zacks Rundown for RL

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 9.9% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, RL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45X, higher than the industry’s average of 18.27X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 31.8% and 11%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. At present, Under Armour sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Under Armour’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 3.8% and 64.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UAA has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.3%, on average.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells, and licenses apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen brands. At present, KTB carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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