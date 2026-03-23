Ralph Lauren's Long-Term Margin View: Is Expansion Still Achievable?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL continues to demonstrate strong operating discipline, with its long-term margin outlook gaining increasing attention following another solid quarterly performance. The company’s strategic push toward premiumization, disciplined inventory management and stronger full-price selling has helped improve profitability despite a volatile macro environment. Management’s focus on enhancing brand equity while maintaining tight cost controls is reinforcing confidence that margin expansion remains a central pillar of its long-term growth strategy.



RL’s recent performance highlights meaningful progress toward its profitability targets. Stronger average unit retail (AUR), reduced promotional intensity and a favorable product mix have collectively supported gross margin expansion. At the same time, investments in marketing, digital capabilities and key city activations are driving higher-quality customer engagement. These initiatives are designed not only to sustain near-term profitability but also to build durable pricing power and improve operating leverage over time, positioning the company for sustained margin resilience.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, RL delivered adjusted gross margin expansion of 140 basis points, reaching 69.8%, supported by strong full-price demand and disciplined discounting. Adjusted operating margin rose 200 basis points to 20.7%, while operating profit increased 21% year over year. Looking ahead, management expects full-year operating margin to expand approximately 100 to 140 basis points, reflecting balanced contributions from higher-quality sales and expense leverage. These improvements underscore the effectiveness of the company’s ongoing brand elevation strategy.



However, sustaining long-term margin expansion will depend on how effectively RL navigates external pressures such as tariffs, input cost volatility and ongoing investments in growth initiatives. While near-term margin headwinds are expected in transitional quarters due to marketing spend and tariff impacts, the company’s continued shift toward full-price channels, digital expansion and premium product categories provides a strong foundation for long-term profitability. If execution remains consistent, RL appears well-positioned to sustain its margin expansion trajectory over the coming years.

RL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Ralph Lauren’s shares have lost 8.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.2% decline.

RL Stock's Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33X compared with the industry’s average of 17.36X.

RL Stock's P/E Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 31.8% and 10.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been northbound in the past 30 days.



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Ralph Lauren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.01% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.



Crocs, Inc. CROX designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women and kids under the Crocs and HEYDUDE Brands in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year EPS indicates a rise of 7.03% from the year-ago number. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee and Helly Hansen brands. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year sales and EPS is expected to rise 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.