Ralph Lauren (RL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $339.84, changing hands as low as $330.63 per share. Ralph Lauren Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RL's low point in its 52 week range is $258.13 per share, with $393.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.25. The RL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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